Probe Agency Summons DK Shivakumar's Daughter In Money Laundering Case

DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 (File)

Congress leader DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering probe, a week after her father was arrested by the agency in the same case. She has been asked to appear at the agency's Delhi headquarters on Thursday.

Mr Shivakumar, a prominent Congress leader in Karnataka, was called to Delhi for questioning by the agency last month, after the Karnataka High Court decided against the dismissal of the case and did not give him protection from arrest.

He was arrested after four days of interrogation, with the probe agency claiming that he had been "uncooperative and evasive".

The arrest involved tax raids on Mr Shivakumar in 2017, when Rs. 8.6 crore in "undisclosed income" was allegedly found. The figure was revised to Rs 11 crore later.

Aishwarya is likely to be questioned on her visit with her father to Singapore in July, 2017.

Mr Shivakumar, the Congress's key troubleshooter in Karnataka, is in Enforcement Directorate's custody till September 13.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case last year naming him and others after the Income Tax Department raided 60 properties against them last year and claimed to have found more than Rs 300 crore in "undisclosed income". A chargesheet was filed, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

Members of the Vokkaliga community, meanwhile, are planning a massive protest march in Mr Shivakumar's support in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Mr Shivakumar appealed to his supporters to maintain peace.

"I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure public property isn't harmed," a tweet from his account said on Tuesday.

