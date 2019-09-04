Investigators Ask For 14 Days' Custody To Question DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday evening in a money laundering case.

The Congress's key troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has to be questioned in custody for 14 days, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court today. The agency had arrested Mr Shivakumar last evening, claiming he was not cooperating in the investigation a money laundering case.

The Congress has been holding protests in Karnataka and elsewhere in the country over the arrest. The party has said the arrest was "vendetta politics" by the centre and an attempt "to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy".

Party chief Rahul Gandhi today tweeted:

The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the Govt, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals.



#DKShivakumararrested — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2019

Mr Shivakumar was arrested after four days of questioning by the agency for which he had flew down to Delhi on Friday. Today he has been produced before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The senior leader -- minister in the erstwhile Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah and a minister in the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy -- was summoned after the Karnataka High Court decided against the dismissal of the case and did not give him protection from arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a Money laundering case last year naming him and others after the Income Tax Department raided 60 properties against them last year and claimed to have found more than Rs. 300 crore in "undisclosed income". A chargesheet was filed, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

Mr Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma have been accused of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ''hawala'' channels with the help of three other accused.

