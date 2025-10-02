DK Shivakumar Warns Party Workers Over Discussing Leadership Change

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned Congress workers against discussing leadership change in the state. Amid renewed demands for making him the Chief Minister, replacing Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar has said that such statements are "damaging the party" and that notices will be issued against those making such comments.

His warning followed fresh claims by party MLA, HD Ranganath, who is also his relative, and former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda that the leadership change will take effect next month. Shivakumar snubbed such claims and said, "No one is allowed to speak on power sharing, including Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath. I have asked Congress state working president GC Chandrashekhar to issue notice."

Amid the renewed buzz, Siddaramaiah had yesterday asserted that he would complete full five-year term. The matter is now closed after Siddaramaiah's assertion, Shivakumar stressed, adding that both leaders are "disciplined soldiers" of the party and would abide by the high command's decision.

"Where is the discussion on power sharing? It's me who is saying this. Nothing of that sort should be discussed," Shivakumar reminded his supporters. "No questions on it. Whatever Siddaramaiah has said is final. After his statement, no one should discuss it. Those speaking on his or my behalf are damaging the party and are indulging in anti-party activity," the Congress state chief asserted.

"Siddaramaiah has said he is not important but the party. We will obey what the party says. That's what we should do," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also took a swipe at the BJP over claims that a revolution is finalised. Let them discuss its internal revolution, he told party workers. "I will give them (BJP leaders) needle and thread. Let them stitch the torn portion in the party."