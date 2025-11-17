"Won't Blackmail Congress By Threatening To Resign": DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday dismissed rumours of his resignation as the Congress Karnataka unit chief, saying he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party.

His comments came amidst speculation about a possible leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shivakumar emphasised that the decision on the reshuffle is solely Siddaramaiah's prerogative and it will be done after discussions with the party's high command.

He mentioned he was in Delhi to invite Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to the foundation-laying ceremony for 100 new Congress offices in Karnataka.

"There is a foundation-laying ceremony and several other events. Who will handle all of that? I have to do it. Why would I say I will resign (as state Congress president)? That situation hasn't arisen yet," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi.

"I am dedicated to serving the party as a disciplined soldier, doing whatever tasks are assigned to me," he added.

Shivakumar attributed the speculations to the media, and said, "I am not the one to blackmail the Congress. I have built this party and worked tirelessly day and night for it. I will continue to do so in the future. Our party will return to power (in Karnataka) in 2028."

In addition to the foundation-laying ceremony for the 100 Congress offices, there will be a launch event for "Gandhi-Bharat," a book he authored. This book details the Congress' Belagavi session a century ago that led by Mahatma Gandhi, and how the party organised the centenary celebrations of that session. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday indicated that there will only be a Cabinet reshuffle and not a leadership change in the state. There was speculation that the reshuffle was on the cards. However, Siddaramaiah clarified in Delhi that there were no discussions on the reshuffle, but talks on the Bihar elections outcome.

