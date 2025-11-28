DJ Refuses To Play Late Night Music At UP Wedding, Guests Shoot His Father

A disagreement over stopping DJ music at a wedding procession in UP's Hardoi took a deadly turn on Thursday, leaving one man shot dead and the venue deserted.

The groom's brother-in-law allegedly opened fire after an argument broke out over the music being turned off, shooting the DJ operator's father in a fit of rage and killing him on the spot, officials said.

The firing triggered panic at the venue, causing all guests to flee out of fear, leaving the wedding functions disrupted.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and Circle Officer (CO) rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

Police have registered a case of murder against two people based on a complaint filed from the killed man's son.

Police officials said teams have been deployed to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway.