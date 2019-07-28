Disqualification Of Rebel Lawmakers Sent Strong Signal: Siddaramaiah

Congress's Siddaramaiah tweeted saying I welcome the decision of speaker to disqualify 14 MLAs.

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday welcomed Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 14 rebels legislators, saying it will send a strong message to elected representatives across the country who might fall into "BJP's trap".

"I welcome the decision of the speaker to disqualify 14 legislators. This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for BJP's trap." he tweeted.

The Karnataka Speaker on Sunday disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs with immediate effect after the disqualification of the three legislators.

However, the former chief minister was evasive when asked by reporters whether the Congress-JDS coalition will survive for the bypolls.

"We will see," he replied.

When asked if any of the rebel lawmakers were in touch with him after the previous round of disqualifications on Thursday, Mr Siddaramaiah said: "Two of them had called me but I did not speak to them. I do not want to speak about the issue again."

Three Congress lawmakers were disqualified a day before Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa staked claim to form government and was sworn-in on Friday.

The 14 lawmakers are barred from contesting the by-elections till the 15th Assembly completes its term in May 2023, the Speaker told media.

On the elections for the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Monday, Mr Siddaramaiah said, "The candidates are supported by the parties. Bheema Naik is supported by Congress and he is one of the aspirants for the KMF chairman's post."

Earlier this month, the rebel legislators had pulled out from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, plunging the coalition government into a minority in the 225-member Assembly. The House has one nominated member.

After days of high-drama and heated debates, the government fell on July 23 as it lost the trust vote.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yediyurappa took oath as the new Chief Minister on Friday and is scheduled to move a vote of confidence motion tomorrow.

