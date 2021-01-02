Inter-Cast Love Marriage Costs 23-Year-Old His Life In Haryana's Panipat

This is the second case of dishonour killing that has been reported from Haryana in three days.

In a second case of "dishonour killing" from Haryana in the last three days, 23-year-old Neeraj was stabbed to death allegedly by his brothers-in-law who were against their sister's inter-caste love marriage.

The incident took place in Panipat's busy market area late on Friday night, and the accused can be seen running away in a CCTV footage.

Though the police have filed a case in the matter, they are yet to apprehend the accused who stabbed Neeraj at least a dozen times.

According to complainant and Neeraj's elder brother Jagdeesh, the accused had called the victim minutes before the attack and sought a meeting. He added that they had even called their sister saying "you will cry soon".

"They had been threatening my brother for a long time and we had sought police protection, but our request was ignored. They called us again saying, there will be more deaths," Jagdeesh said standing outside the mortuary, accusing the police of inaction.

In the background, his father could be seen sobbing.

"The woman and the man's families had agreed to the marriage and this was given in writing at a village panchayat meeting. But the woman's brothers did not approve, and had been threatening the couple," Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar Vats said.

Further police investigation is on, he added.

It was just a month-and-a-half ago that Neeraj's marriage was solemnised and a village-level meeting had been called multiple times in this regard.

The incident comes close on heels of a case of daylight shooting in Rohtak, where a young woman's uncle shot her dead and left her fiancé seriously injured hours before they were to marry each other in court.

Though both the woman and man were from the Jat community, they were from different villages.