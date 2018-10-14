Discussed Student Safety With UP Government: Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Satya Pal Malik assured students that he had taken up the matter with UP government. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said his administration had taken up the matter related to the safety of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University students with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The governor's remarks came a day after three AMU students from Kashmir were suspended after they allegedly tried to hold a prayer meet for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, killed in north Kashmir on Thursday.

Mr Malik was spoke to young people during an interactive session 'Kashmir Youth Dialogue' organized by the Jammu Kashmir Youth Alliance in Srinagar.

"The governor assured the students that his administration had taken up the concern for the wellbeing of Kashmiri students in the Aligarh Muslim University with their administrative counterparts in Uttar Pradesh so that they can carry on with their studies in a safe and secure environment," a government spokesperson said.

Mr Malik also informed the participants that to ensure the welfare of Kashmiri students studying in other parts of the country, liaison officers would be designated. They would serve as a point of contact for the students to get their concerns presented and addressed, he said.