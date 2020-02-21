"Discussed CAA With PM, Nobody Needs To Be Afraid": Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray (left) son Aaditya Thackeray (right) met with PM Modi at his residence in Delhi.

The central government has promised that there will not be a nationwide exercise to make people prove their citizenship through a National Register of Citizens or NRC and so there is no need to be concerned about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Plans of a pan-India NRC, announced by Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament and later refuted by the government, have been a major point of contention against the CAA that was enacted into law this year.

The law which promises citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries, had stoked fears that Muslims who are not able to prove their citizenship will be declared foreigners if a nationwide NRC was prepared on the lines of Assam.

"We discussed CAA, NRC and NPR (National Population Register). I have made my stand clear on these...There is no need to fear the CAA. The oppressed minorities will be benefitted. The central government has said NRC will not be implemented across the country. If we see any dangers befalling the citizens, we will oppose it then," Mr Thackeray said.

The CAA has also been a sticking point between the Shiv Sena and its two ideologically disparate partners in Maharashtra, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Sena had forged the coalition after ditching long-time ally BJP following last year's state polls. Both the NCP and the Congress are ardent opponents of the NRC and CAA.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had a crucial role in bringing together the Sena and the Congress, said on Tuesday they will discuss the matter with Uddhav Thackeray's party and bring it on the same page. "We will convince the Sena," he said.

On Friday, speaking to journalists after his meeting with PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray played down the differences between the parties and the alliance will last its full five-year term.

"We have made up our minds. We are following the Common Minimum Programme. There is no problem," Mr Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena leader is also expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, BJP veteran LK Advani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.