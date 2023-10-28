'Discrimination In Sacrifice An Insult': Rahul Gandhi Slams Agnipath Scheme

Rahul Gandhi said Agnipath is a plan to insult the heroes of India (File)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pointed out differences in the terms of benefits given to the families of Agniveers and those of regular jawans killed in the line of duty and said, "Discrimination in the sacrifice of martyrs is an insult to them."

Rahul Gandhi, who has been critical of the Agnipath scheme, shared a chart on X showing lesser benefits for the families of Agniveers compared to those of regular soldiers after their death in the line of duty.

"Discrimination in the sacrifice of martyrs is an insult to them," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The blood of every martyr should have the same value," he asserted.

Earlier this week, Mr Gandhi alleged that the Agnipath scheme was devised to "insult" India's soldiers as no pension or other benefits are given to the families of Agniveers after their death in the line of duty. The BJP refuted the charge.

The Congress leader shared a picture of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman and said the news of his death in Siachen was saddening.

"My deepest condolences to his family. A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities for his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom.

"Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen in the early hours of last Saturday.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced in 2022 for short-term contractual recruitment, extending to a maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services - the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force.

