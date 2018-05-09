Dirty Socks, Algae To Blame For Taj Mahal's Changing Colour, Supreme Court Told The Archeological Survey of India was rebuked by the court for failing to protect the Taj Mahal from discolouration

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT On discoloration of Taj Mahal, Supreme Court reprimanded the Archeological Survey of India New Delhi: The pristine white of Taj Mahal is turning brown and green because of dirty socks and algae, archeological body ASI told the Supreme Court today.



The ASI or Archeological Survey of India, which is in charge of maintaining and repairing monuments, was rebuked by the court for failing to



The court also said that ASI should not be in charge of protecting the world-renowned white marble mausoleum in Agra since "it is not willing to accept" that there is a problem.



"The floor in parts of the Taj is dirty because of people walking there. We don't give socks to everyone, only those who don't have, the rest go in their own socks," said ASI.



In a tart exchange with the judges, the government suggested disposable socks available abroad to people visiting monuments.



The ASI said algae are a "big problem".



"But how has algae reached the top parts?" the court wondered.



"It flew there," replied the archeological body, after which the court countered: "Can algae fly?"



The tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, located in the lower levels of the mausoleum, opened to the public once a year, are also turning yellow, brown and green, fear experts.



Last week, the Supreme Court saw some photographs of the 17th century stunner and expressed



"We don't know whether you have or perhaps don't have the expertise. Even if you have the expertise, you are not utilising it," Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta told the government.



"Or perhaps you don't care," they added.



The Taj Mahal, which draws tourists from across the world, is considered one of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture. It was described by poet Rabindranath Tagore as "one tear-drop . . . on the cheek of time."



The pristine white of Taj Mahal is turning brown and green because of dirty socks and algae, archeological body ASI told the Supreme Court today.The ASI or Archeological Survey of India, which is in charge of maintaining and repairing monuments, was rebuked by the court for failing to protect the Taj Mahal from discolouration and said: "The problem is that ASI is not willing to accept that there is a problem. This situation would not have arisen if the ASI had done its job."The court also said that ASI should not be in charge of protecting the world-renowned white marble mausoleum in Agra since "it is not willing to accept" that there is a problem."The floor in parts of the Taj is dirty because of people walking there. We don't give socks to everyone, only those who don't have, the rest go in their own socks," said ASI.In a tart exchange with the judges, the government suggested disposable socks available abroad to people visiting monuments.The ASI said algae are a "big problem"."But how has algae reached the top parts?" the court wondered."It flew there," replied the archeological body, after which the court countered: "Can algae fly?"The tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, located in the lower levels of the mausoleum, opened to the public once a year, are also turning yellow, brown and green, fear experts.Last week, the Supreme Court saw some photographs of the 17th century stunner and expressed concern about the pollution and apathy of government agencies. "We don't know whether you have or perhaps don't have the expertise. Even if you have the expertise, you are not utilising it," Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta told the government. "Or perhaps you don't care," they added.The Taj Mahal, which draws tourists from across the world, is considered one of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture. It was described by poet Rabindranath Tagore as "one tear-drop . . . on the cheek of time." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter