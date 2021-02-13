Dinesh Trivedi Was Feeling Suffocated In Trinamool: Congress MP

Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned as Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha (File)

After Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi resigned from Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya on Saturday he was very upset with the functioning of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and was feeling suffocated.

"Trivedi was very upset with the functioning of Trinamool Congress. He said that I did so many things for the party. Whenever the party or the supremo wanted any action to be taken immediately we did it. He told me it is suffocating, I cannot stay. I am definite that departure of him will affect the party," Bhattacharya told ANI.

"Trinamool Congress leaders must have to take this as an ideological fight and not only a political one. But unfortunately, some of the leaders took it as a political fight only that if they go to BJP they may get something," he said.

Trivedi, who on Friday resigned as Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, is set to join Bharatiya Janata Party in the next few days.

Sources said Trivedi has already met the top leadership of the party and is all set to join the BJP.

Earlier several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in January.

Congress and left parties soon to conclude their seat-sharing agreement through a couple of final rounds of meetings by next week for the upcoming Bengal assembly election, confirmed party sources.

"We have started the discussion and is in the midway of our discussion and in another one or two around it will be concluded. Of course, some problems will come up which is natural but we have to win it over across the table," they said.

Earlier, the Congress party and the left Front alliance held two rounds of meetings and finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The state of West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30.

