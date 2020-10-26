Ex Union Minister Dilip Ray Sentenced To 3 Years' Jail In Coal Scam Case

Former union minister Dilip Ray was today sentenced to three year imprisonment over his role in the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Besides Dilip Ray, the Special CBI court also handed three years' jail to two individual who were also convicted recently for their role in the case.

Dilip Ray, former Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was convicted earlier this month for criminal conspiracy and other offences by a special court in Delhi hearing the case.

On October 14, after hearing arguments from the CBI as well the convicts, Special Judge Bharat Parashar had reserved the order for today (October 26).

During the hearing, the CBI had sought life imprisonment for the former Union minister and other convicts in the case, arguing that white collar crimes are on the rise and maximum punishment was required to send a message to the society.

The CBI, represented by public prosecutors V K Sharma and A P Singh, had also sought life sentence for two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd''s (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla.

The convicted persons had urged the court to take a lenient view considering their old age and that they have never been convicted earlier.