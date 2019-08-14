'Will Escalate Problems': Digvijaya Singh On Centre's Kashmir Move

Digvijaya Singh launched a sharp attack on the founding fathers of the BJP. (File)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the centre's move to remove Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will further escalate the problems in the valley.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also said that the decision was taken "without taking people of Kashmir in confidence". "The move will escalate problems. Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?" he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the founding fathers of the BJP, Mr Singh further accused the party ideologues of siding with the Britishers during India's struggle for Independence prior to 1947.

"Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government. During Quit India Movement they opposed Mahatma Gandhi and stated that Britishers should be supported and called on Hindus to join British force. They should not teach us a lesson," Mr Singh said.

The remarks by the Congress leader come days after several leaders from the Congress party have publicly adopted a different line on the abrogation of Article 370 with many supporting the central government's move.

On August 5, the central government announced its decision to scrap Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shortly, after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to this effect, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

