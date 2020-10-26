Digvijaya Singh's Dig At Shivraj Chouhan After Congress MLA Joins BJP

One more MLA has been sold to the black earnings of Mama, Digvijaya Singh said (File)

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, in a veiled reference, took a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Singh said, "One more MLA has been sold to the black earnings of Mama (a reference to Shivraj Singh Chouhan). It seems that Mama will fill BJP with more Congress traitors than BJP workers. I feel pity for those honest BJP workers who have helped the party reach this place. Where is Jayant Kumar Malaiya ji?"

Former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined the BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday in Bhopal. His move comes ahead of the by-elections to 28 seats in the state.

"MLA from Damoh area, Rahul Lodhi has resigned from his post which has been accepted," Speaker Rameshwar Sharma had tweeted.

"I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I couldn't work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. Today I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights," the MLA said.