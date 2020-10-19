Digvijaya Singh Is Mahabharata's Shakuni: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh as he called him "Shakuni", who will be relieved only when his party gets destroyed.

"Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata's Shakuni and will be relieved only when he destroys his party," he said while addressing a rally.

Mr Chouhan further said that in one-and-a-quarter years, the Congress's pot of sins had been filled up which was broken by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rajgarh district's Biaora Assembly constituency will witness a by-poll on November 3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the public rally here to support BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar.

