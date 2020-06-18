Digvijaya Singh Files Complaint Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan Over 'Fake' Video

Earlier, the Bhopal Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Digvijaya Singh.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Crime Branch against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi last year ''with an intention to tarnish his image''.

"On the complaint of BJP, an FIR has been registered against me and 12 others. I want that an FIR should be registered based on our complaint," Digvijaya Singh told reporters in Bhopal.

Earlier, the Bhopal Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Digvijaya Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media.