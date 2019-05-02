How Will Azhar Move Help When Pak PM Is Modiji's Friend: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh said Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed should be handed over to India.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned how the UN designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar would held when the Pakistan Prime Minister is "flaunting" his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a big diplomatic win for India, Masood Azhar was listed a global terrorist on Wednesday. China, which had blocked moves to blacklist Masood Azhar four times, finally dropped its objections saying it "found no objection after a careful study of revised materials".

"How will listing (Masood Azhar as a global terrorist) help when the Pakistan Prime Minister is flaunting his friendship with Modi ji. I would say, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, and Hafiz Saeed should be immediately handed over to India," Mr Singh said in Bhopal.

The Congress had welcomed Masood Azhar's blacklisting and said the government should push for the announcement of a bounty on his head as was done by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

The party said the UN Security Council's decision was only the first step and that Pakistan must be forced to dismantle the entire terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

(With inputs from ANI)

