Digvijaya Singh Apologises For Tweeting Image From Pakistan As Madhya Pradesh His tweet yesterday questioned the BJP effort's towards development and citizens' safety. He further pointedmishap in Varanasi where two pillars of a flyover collapsed, killing 18 people.

Share EMAIL PRINT Digvijaya Singh apologised for tweeting an old image of a metro pillar from Pakistan. (File) New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today apologised for tweeting an old image of a metro pillar from Pakistan and claiming it to be a railway bridge in Bhopal.



His tweet yesterday questioned the BJP effort's towards development and citizens' safety. He further pointed to the mishap in Varanasi where two pillars of a flyover collapsed, यह है सुभाष नगर रेल्वे फाटक भोपाल पर बन रहे रेल्वे ओवर ब्रिज का एक पोल,जिसमें आ गई दरारे/क्रैक इसकी गुणवत्ता पर सवाल उठाती हैं,अभी तो पुल भी नही बना ।एक भाजपा नेता के मार्ग दर्शन निर्माण में हो रहा है ,फिर यह सब क्यों और कैसे ? वाराणसी की दुर्घटना यहॉं भी ना हो जाये। pic.twitter.com/oycXREebp0 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 10, 2018 Fact checking website AltNews debunked his claim and pointed out the error to Mr Singh on Twitter. It pointed out that it was an old image of a damaged metro pillar in Pakistan and not Bhopal.



Mr Singh replying to AltNews said, "My apologies. One of my friend sent it to me. My fault I didn't check up."



The same image had also been shared widely in 2016 to target the government of Telangana. Back then Telangana Urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao had also clarified on Twitter on August 3rd, 2016 that the pole which was on the verge of the collapse was in Rawalpindi. A Twitter user had asked him to take notice of this. This is not in Hyderabad neither in Metro nor in PVNR. Actually it's in Rawalpindi, Pakistanhttps://t.co/q8wilsOq0Thttps://t.co/WKGrXmn8rf — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 3, 2016

Earlier this month, veteran actor



Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today apologised for tweeting an old image of a metro pillar from Pakistan and claiming it to be a railway bridge in Bhopal.His tweet yesterday questioned the BJP effort's towards development and citizens' safety. He further pointed to the mishap in Varanasi where two pillars of a flyover collapsed, killing 18 people Fact checking website AltNews debunked his claim and pointed out the error to Mr Singh on Twitter. It pointed out that it was an old image of a damaged metro pillar in Pakistan and not Bhopal. Mr Singh replying to AltNews said, "My apologies. One of my friend sent it to me. My fault I didn't check up."The same image had also been shared widely in 2016 to target the government of Telangana. Back then Telangana Urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao had also clarified on Twitter on August 3rd, 2016 that the pole which was on the verge of the collapse was in Rawalpindi. A Twitter user had asked him to take notice of this.Earlier this month, veteran actor Shabana Azmi had apologised to the railways for tweeting a video allegedly showing railways staff washing dishes in dirty water. When the railways clarified that the video was from Malaysia, Ms Azmi apologised for her tweet. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter