For Railways Tweet, Shabana Azmi 'Stands Corrected', Issues Apology

"Mam, video is of Malaysian eatery which faces closure after video shows workers washing dishes in puddle of murky water," the tweet from the railway ministry's handle pointed out, even attaching a news story from the country to validate the point.
Almost immediately, Ms Azmi apologised, but twitter trolls would have none of it, even asking the rail ministry to file a complaint of defamation against her.
"Thank you for clarifying this. I stand corrected. Please accept my apologies," she tweeted.
Later, she again tweeted, saying, "I have apologised unconditionally. I stand corrected."
The issue generated a lot of traction on the micro-blogging site. It received over 67,000 impressions, the ministry's tweet got 915 retweets and more than 1000 likes.
The railways was in the news recently when a video went viral showing a vendor coming out of a train toilet with tea and coffee cans. The vendor was fined Rs 1 lakh by the railways later.