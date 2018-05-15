12 Dead, Many Trapped As Under Construction Flyover Collapses In Varanasi Flyover collapse in Varanasi: Two pillars of the flyover collapsed, crushing people and vehicles under it.

Many of those trapped are reported to be labourers who were working on the flyover



Many of those trapped are reported to be labourers who were working on the flyover.



A team of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Dozens of policemen are also present at the spot.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to visit the spot.



"The chief minister has expressed grief and directed the administration to speed up rescue operation," UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh told ANI.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say that he has spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected. "I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected," he said.



The Congress tweeted to say, "We are deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of an under construction flyover in Varanasi. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. We wish those who are injured a speedy recovery."



Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the workers of his Samajwadi Party to assist the rescue teams. He also tweeted, "I hope the government will not just wash their hands off by paying compensation, rather will order a fair investigation."







