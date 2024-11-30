'Digital Arrest': People Are Losing Crores To Scammers. How To Remain Safe

Representational Image

A 90-year-old Gujarat man was duped of over Rs 1 crore by fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The conmen placed the senior citizen under a "digital arrest", claiming the old man was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.



According to the Surat Crime Branch, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the scam, which reportedly had ties to an international gang operating out of China.

The mastermind, Parth Gopani, is suspected to be hiding in Cambodia.

What Is Digital Arrest?

"Digital arrests" do not exist under Indian law, clarified Yashasvi Yadav, Special Inspector General of Police for Maharashtra Cyber Department. "Digital arrests are one of the sophisticated scams that even well-educated people, including officers, fall for," he told NDTV Profit.



The term refers to a type of cyber fraud where scammers impersonate law enforcement officers or government representatives. They pressure victims into paying large sums of money using psychological tactics and threats over audio or video calls.



Cyber law expert and advocate Pawan Duggal explained, "Digital arrest is the phenomenon of trying to put somebody in a sense of fear and panic and thereafter going ahead and extorting money from the said person under some mistaken notion so as to make the said person a victim of a cybercrime."

How Digital Arrest Scams Work

Initiating the Call: Victims are informed they are implicated in crimes like drug trafficking or money laundering. Scammers create a sense of fear of severe consequences, such as jail time.

Fraudsters use props like fake uniforms, ID cards, and documents. They may even mimic government office settings to appear authentic.

Victims are asked to keep their cameras and microphones on while being warned against disclosing the situation to anyone.

Under pressure, victims transfer money to accounts provided by the scammers, believing it to be part of the “investigation” process.

How To Stay Safe

If you receive a call claiming you are under digital arrest, here's what to do:

Report the number immediately to law enforcement.

Verify suspicious calls and credentials using official websites rather than search engines, as scammers often upload fake numbers online.

Remember that legitimate investigations cannot end with payments. Any such demand should raise a red flag.

If you realise you have fallen victim to such a scam:

Call the financial helpline 1930 within 15-20 minutes to freeze the transfer.

File a complaint with your local cybercrime cell.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged prompt action to counter such scams.



"The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs coordinates activities related to combating cybercrime in the country," a ministry statement said.

Victims can also visit www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance.