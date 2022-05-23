A Step-By-Step Guide To Download Digilocker Documents On Whatsapp

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp aims to empower citizens by helping them access authentic documents.

Citizens can now avail Digilocker services on WhatsApp through the MyGov Helpdesk. The Digilocker services include creating and authenticating the account and downloading important documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, among others.

“Government under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for “Ease of Living” through Digital India. In this context, the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services are at the fingertips of citizens. MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance, starting with Digilocker services,” a PIB release said announcing the services.

Users can access these services by simply sending a message on the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515. MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp aims to empower citizens by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones.

Users can download these documents on WhatsApp.

· PAN card

· Driving License

· CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

· Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

· Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler

· Class X Marksheet

· Class XII Marksheet

· Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non-life available on Digilocker)

MyGov Helpdesk (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp was launched in March 2020 and it served as a critical instrument in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The helpdesk offered authentic coronavirus related information, vaccine booking details, information about vaccine centres and vaccine certificate downloads.

So far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk. More than 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked.

According to the government, apart from the latest Digilocker feature, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services.

Digilocker platform already has over 100 million registered users and over 5 billion documents have been issued through this till date.