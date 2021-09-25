Differently-Abled Minor Raped, 5 Molested At State-Aided Institute In Chhattisgarh: Cops

Two people are involved in this incident of sexual assault, the police said. (Representational image)

A minor girl staying at a state-funded residential training centre for differently-abled people was raped, and five other inmates were molested by the caretaker and guard of the facility in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Friday.

According to Pratibha Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashpur, the incident happened on Wednesday night.

"After receiving the complaint about this incident, we immediately started interrogating the accused. Two people are involved in this incident of sexual assault, caretaker and guard of the training centre. They allegedly raped a minor and molested her five inmates," Mr Pandey told ANI.

She further informed that the girls have been admitted to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up.

Looking at the severity of the case, District Collector Mahadev Kawre requested SP to investigate the case as soon as possible.

"Both the workers involved in the incident have been suspended by the foundation officials," Kawre told ANI.

The Superintendent of the training centre, Sanjay, who filed the complaint with the police, said that he received the information about this incident from the sweeper.

"I immediately reached the centre after receiving information from the sweeper. She told me everything about it and then, I filed an FIR against both the accused," he added.

Further investigation is underway.