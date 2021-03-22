'Didi Can Score 10 Goals Even With Broken Leg': Trinamool MP Dev

Trinamool MP Dev said that women are more secure in Bengal than in other states (File)

Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dev on Sunday claimed that the work done by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is unparalleled, asserting that the chief minister can score 10 goals in the upcoming elections even with a broken leg.

Addressing an election rally in the state's Jhargram district, the Tollywood superstar hit out at the BJP over fuel price hikes.

"The work done by Mamata Banerjee in the last 10 years is unparalleled. No other chief minister in any other state has done such great work ever. Because of the work done by her, "Didi" can score 10 goals even with this broken leg," Dev said amid chants of "khela hobey" (game on) from the crowd.

"It will be a game to take people on the path of development, and people will ensure they will end the game of those who play politics of religion. The people of Bengal will win the game," he said at the rally, where hundreds had gathered to see the superstar in the sweltering heat.

The Trinamool Congress leader said that women are more secure in Bengal than in other states, slamming the BJP for "false propaganda".

Dev was campaigning for TMC's Binpur candidate Debnath Hansda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)