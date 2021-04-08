'No Evidence I Mobilised Crowd': Actor Deep Sidhu On Red Fort Violence

The court adjourned the matter for Monday and asked for transcripts of Deep Sidhu's speeches

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in the Republic day violence case in Delhi, did not call for the protest, and there is no evidence that he mobilised the crowd to Red Fort, his lawyer said during his bail plea hearing in Delhi court on Thursday.

During the bail hearing, Advocate Abhishek Gupta, appearing on behalf of Deep Sidhu, said the call for protest was by farmer leaders, and his client is not a member of any farmers' union.

"The call for protest was by farmer leaders, I'm not a member of farmer union, no call was given by me to go to Red Fort. There is no evidence that I have mobilised the crowd," Deep Sidhu's lawyer told the court on his behalf.

"He has not indulged in a single act of violence. He left even before violence erupted. He was even helping the police, he hasn't been a part of violence. Only people who have indulged in violence can be prosecuted. Mere presence does not make him a part of unlawful assembly," argued Deep Sidhu's lawyer.

Advocate Gupta submitted that Delhi Police has two videos showing Deep Sidhu was actually helping to pacify the crowd.

"We are carrying that video if my Lords wanted to see. He was a practicing lawyer and is also a Punjabi actor. He is being made a scapegoat as he is a known face," Mr Gupta told the court.

"This is a media trial going on. Deep Sidhu was at the wrong place at the wrong time. FIR says that people broke the gates and climbed the rampart at 12.30 pm. He reached there after 2 pm," the lawyer submitted.

The Public Prosecutor appearing for Delhi Police argued that fundamental rights don't mean that one can harm the police officials. "Do the policemen don't have any fundamental rights?" asked the public prosecutor.

Later, the court adjourned the matter for Monday and asked for transcripts of Deep Sidhu's speeches.

Delhi Police had arrested Deep Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in January 26 violence in the national capital.