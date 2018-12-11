Did Not Expect Such A Big Blessing, Says Congress Chhattisgarh Chief

Congress is leading in 62 seats while BJP is a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly. (File)

With the Congress poised to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to trends, in Chhattisgarh after 15 years, the party's state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel today credited strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting such a big margin of victory.

The Congress is leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while the ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

"We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Mr Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with TS Singhdeo, said it is for the high command to decide who would be chief minister.

"The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said.

"We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that we fought the battle for the common man," Mr Baghel added.

The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence.

