'Dictator, Psycho': Chandrababu Naidu's Scathing Attack On YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chandrababu Naidu claimed Jagan Mohan Reddy looted and destroyed the Andhra economy (File)

In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu called Mr Reddy a "dictator in nature and a psycho in behaviour".

Mr Naidu claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy looted and destroyed the state's economy.

"There are some clear indications that his mental condition is not sound. It is what we have been fighting for the last many days. A stable person will make stable decisions. He is a dictator in nature and a psycho in behaviour. He looted the state and destroyed the economy. Only Jagan Mohan Reddy has money in the state. Everyone else is poor. Now he is bidding for private lands as well. How can he control my property? If I have to sell my land, I have to get permission from an officer appointed by Jagan Reddy. All these are mad acts," Mr Naidu said.

While responding to Mr Reddy's remarks that "Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and instigating my sister against me", the TDP chief asked, "If tomorrow there is a difference between him and his wife, will he blame me for that too? He has to manage his family."

Earlier in April, taking a dig at the Opposition leaders, Jagan Reddy said, "They are unable to face me alone in the political arena. The TDP, JSP, and BJP are united to conspire against me."

"Unfortunately, my two sisters (Sharmila and Sunita) are being used as part of their conspiracy," he said.

Exuding confidence that his party will win both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Chandrababu Naidu said there is an anti-YSR-Congress wave in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about his ally - the BJP - talking against reservations to Muslims, Chandrababu Naidu said that from the beginning he supported a 4% reservation for the community and will continue to do so.

"We are going to sweep the polls. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, we will win at least 24. We will also send 160 MLAs to the 176-member state Assembly. We are seeing a very clear indication that the crowd is very enthusiastic," he said.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. Votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP logged a thumping majority, winning 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to just 23.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three.

