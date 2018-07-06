Dhule Mob Had Threatened To Set Ablaze Cops, Their Vehicle: Officials

Victims' families mourn the deaths in Dhule mob violence.

The mob that attacked five people in Dhule district on Sunday had threatened to set ablaze the policemen if they were not allowed to see for themselves that the victims had indeed died, an official claimed, as chilling details emerged about the horrific incident.

Five people, belonging to the Nath Gosavi community, were on July 1 brutally thrashed by a mob in remote Rainpada village, about 100km from the district headquarters, leading to their death.

The attack was believed to have been triggered by a rumour about a child-lifting gang being active in the area.

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Yogesh Khatkal, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ravindra Randhir and four constables rushed to Rainpada in Sakri tehsil on receiving information at around 10 am about the mob attack.