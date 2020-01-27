DHFL Boss Kapil Wadhawan Arrested In Probe Against Gangster Iqbal Mirchi

Kapil Wadhawan is the chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, in connection with its money laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday.

Officials said Kapil Wadhawan was arrested since as he was not cooperating in the probe.

The case relates to Iqbal Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime. Three such properties were sold to Sunblink, the company linked to Kapil Wadhawan's brothers.

The probe agency has filed a criminal case against Iqbal Mirchi, his family members and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.

Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right-hand man of Dawood Ibrahim.