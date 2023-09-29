University In Madhya Pradesh Approves Menstrual Leaves For Students

Students of the university will be able to avail of the leaves from the current semester

The Dharmashastra National Law University in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has introduced menstrual leaves for women students from the ongoing five-month-long semester that began last month, an official said on Friday.

There has been a long-standing demand from students, including the students' bar association, since last year for menstrual leaves, in charge vice-chancellor Dr Shailesh N Hadli told news agency PTI.

"In the wake of it, we, including our Students Welfare Dean, decided to give the (menstrual) leave from this semester. These offs will be part of the six leaves given to students to take part in cultural and other important events each semester. Female students can avail of these leaves," he said.

The move is part of efforts to bring about betterment for students at large, he added.

Incidentally, in February this year, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leaves for women students and working women, observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government.

