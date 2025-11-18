Founder's Heartfelt Note On Menstrual Leave Policy Sparks Praise: "Rest And Be At Home"

Social media marketer Archana Sharma recently took to LinkedIn to share a heartfelt note from her company's founder, announcing a new menstrual leave policy. The compassionate message struck a deep chord with her, especially after her previous experiences in toxic work environments. In her post, Sharma reflected on how this simple yet meaningful gesture "means more than words can explain," highlighting the emotional impact of working in an environment that values trust and respect.

"It is a reminder that a good workplace isn't defined by perks or policies but by empathy, trust, and respect," she added.

In the note, the founder informed staff: "Dear Team, Menstrual health is an essential part of every woman. From today, if our female colleagues are undergoing their menstrual cycles, they can rest and be at home. It won't be counted as an off. Health and well-being is above all."

See the post here:

The post quickly went viral, drawing significant positive attention and sparking a wider conversation online about the importance of empathy and inclusive policies in the workplace. Many users praised the founder's approach, noting that a supportive work culture is defined more by empathy and trust than just perks.

One user wrote, "This is such a thoughtful initiative. More workplaces need to prioritize empathy and women's health like this. Truly admirable."

Another commented, "It is essential for organizations to understand the physiological impact that women experience during their menstrual cycle. There should be a clear and supportive leave policy, especially for the critical days particularly the first day to ensure their wellbeing. Implementing such a policy will promote positive organizational citizenship behavior among female employees, enhance their comfort, and support a healthier and more productive work environment."

A third user said, "For anyone especially who's dealing with PCOS or endometriosis, this can make a real difference. It should be normalized, and WFH options should be available when they are urgently needed. This made my day! "