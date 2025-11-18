Recruiter 'Ghosted Again' After Candidate Fails To Show Up For Interview, Post Viral

The job market remains challenging, with layoffs hitting the tech sector as a result of the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI). Tech behemoths like Amazon, Microsoft and Intel, among others, have sacked thousands of employees this year, with the trend unlikely to slow down. Given that opportunities are in short supply, one might assume that candidates would be lining up for available jobs. However, a worrying trend has emerged, as highlighted by an Indian hiring manager.

Taking to social media, Narayani Gurunathan, a recruitment specialist focused on tech and manufacturing roles, revealed how she was 'ghosted' yet again by one of the candidates who didn't bother showing up for the interview.

"Got ghosted again! Candidate didn't show up for the interview," wrote Gurunathan on X (formerly Twitter), whilst sharing a Google Meet screenshot where she was the only one present for the interview.

According to Gurunathan, she was looking to fill a developer position requiring seven years of experience. She mentioned that such situations were fairly common and that candidates often dropped out at the last minute.

Got ghosted again!

Candidate didn't show up for interview. pic.twitter.com/akkFbNi7Ox — Narayani Gurunathan (@Narayani07) November 17, 2025

Ghosting Recruiters

As of the last update, the viral post had garnered over 3.3 lakh views and hundreds of comments, as social media users sympathised with Gurunathan and shared similar hiring experiences.

"I have also hired for interns, you can't believe how many times this has happened to me. Like bro, I am here to pay you and you can't even show up for a meetings," said one user, while another added: "This is normal. Ghosting after getting offers is worse."

A third commented: "I hire around the world and can confirm this is an India thing. Even now, when job markets are so bad AND everyone wants remote, I see 40 per cent no-shows for a remote role!"

A fourth said: "Having ghosted HRs earlier as an engineer in my career, I can understand this. Usually conveying negative information, NO, is seen as disappointing or a bad behaviour. I wish this person learns it soon."