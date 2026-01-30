Karnataka Mandates 12 Days Of Menstrual Leave For Women Employees

The Karnataka Education Department has issued a circular on Thursday ordering granting of provision of menstrual leave facility for women government employees in the state.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Commissioner of the School Education Department, Vikas Suralkar.

It may be noted that the Karnataka government issued a November 2025 order mandating 12 days of paid menstrual leave annually (1 day/month) for women in both government and private sectors, covering ages 18-52, applicable across various establishments under different labour laws.

The order by the Education department stated, "To enhance the efficiency and performance of women employees working in various departments of the state, and to boost their morale, the provisions for availing one day of paid leave per month during the menstrual cycle—amounting to a total of 12 days of paid leave annually—shall be as proposed in Reference (2) and as specified in the Government Order dated Nov 12, 2025."

The order has also mentioned conditions. They include, "Women employees shall avail the menstrual leave for the respective month only in that month. Carrying forward unused menstrual leave to the subsequent month shall not be permitted; Women employees are not required to produce any medical certificate to avail one day of menstrual leave per month.

Women government employees aged between 18 and 52 years who are menstruating shall be eligible to avail this leave. The competent authority empowered to sanction casual leave shall also be authorised to sanction menstrual leave. This leave shall be entered separately in the leave/attendance register.

Menstrual leave shall not be combined with any other kind of leave, the order stated.

The order further stated, "The facility may be availed by submitting an application to the competent authority. Employees availing the leave shall, depending on the circumstances, necessarily bring to the notice of the concerned section officer any urgent office files or court-related files and ensure that responsibilities are duly attended to."

"In accordance with the above government orders, menstrual leave shall be implemented for women employees working in departmental offices who are within the age limit of 52 years and are menstruating, with effect from the date of issuance of the government order," the order said.

