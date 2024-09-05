'Dharavi Project About Restoring Dignity To Over A Million Residents': Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addresses students at Jai Hind College

The redevelopment of one of the largest slums in the world is not just a huge infrastructure project, but is also about restoring dignity to over a million people, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said today.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

Addressing students in Mumbai's Jai Hindi College on Teachers' Day, Mr Adani said Dharavi will be transformed into an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living over the next decade.

"Picture Khavda in Kutch, one of the world's most inhospitable deserts, now transformed into the world's biggest renewable energy installation spanning several hundred square kilometres. Khavda is not just another project; it is a vision," Mr Adani said.

"Already generating more than 3,000 MW of clean energy - and on track to reach 30 GW in the next five years - there is no parallel to Khavda today. For us, Khavda is a symbol of national pride, capturing the philosophy of everything that the Adani Group as a company stands for," the billionaire indutralist said.

"Or consider the world's most complex redevelopment project in Mumbai's Dharavi, where we are transforming the world's largest slum over the next decade to create an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living," he said.

"For me, Dharavi is not just about urban renewal. It is about restoring dignity to over one million residents of our country. It is about the possibilities when you dare to dream big and act with purpose," Mr Adani said.

The Adani Group Chairman said while the company has helped redefine India's infrastructure across airports, ports, logistics, industrial parks and energy, it is not the victories that define the Adani Group, but the mindset to take on and overcome challenges that has shaped the Adani Group's journey.

The Dharavi rehabilitation entails the resettlement of not only residential units, but also of diverse establishments of various sizes and scales dealing with trading, shopping and other business transactions.

The entire ecosphere and business fabric of diverse and distinct trades thriving in Dharavi will be rehabilitated and rehoused.