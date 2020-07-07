Dharavi, A Mumbai Coronavirus Cluster, Reports Just One Fresh Case

Dharavi, weeks ago, was considered the biggest threat to Mumbai's fight against the virus (File)

From being a coronavirus cluster to a successful containment model - Mumbai's slum, Dharavi, has come a long way in its fight against the pandemic. The 2.5 square kilometre area that packs nearly 6.5 lakh people, on Tuesday, reported just one fresh case, inching closer toward flattening the curve even as the Maharashtra capital continues to record a steady growth in COVID-19 figures.

With an addition of just one, the densely populated area now has a total of 2,335 coronavirus cases. The last time when it had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.

Dharavi has also registered an impressive tally of recoveries. The low-income residential sprawl characterised by narrow lanes and spaces cramped with make-shift houses, has just 352 active cases; 1,734 people have been cured.

Dharavi, weeks ago, was considered the biggest threat to Mumbai's fight against the virus as cramped living spaces and shared bathrooms meant there was little scope for social distancing - billed as the most potent weapon against the virus.

However, enforcing a strict lockdown and blocking the movement of residents except for essential services, seems to have paid off as the area, for days, has been reporting relatively low single-day coronavirus numbers.

Maharashtra, despite efforts to stem the growth of the virus, has reported 5,134 cases, taking the total count to 2,17,121. With 224 more patients dying of the infection, the death count has gone up to 9,250.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday rose by 806 new cases to 86,132. With an addition of 64, its total of deaths stood at 4,999.

The Maharashtra government has altered its COVID-19 testing strategy in Mumbai. To ramp up testing, it has allowed tests with doctors' prescription.