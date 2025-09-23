On Camera, Madhya Pradesh Girl Kidnapped, Then A 20-Km Chase To Rescue Her

A shocking video from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar has surfaced, showing a Class 12 student being kidnapped in broad daylight. The film-style incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place on Monday in the Gandhwani bus stand area, leaving the town in panic and disbelief.

According to witnesses, the girl was standing near an ATM when a Mahindra Bolero suddenly screeched to a halt. Three men jumped out, gagged her, dragged her into the vehicle and fled.

The villagers then quickly rallied and chased their vehicle on bikes and cars.

As the kidnappers' vehicle reached Ambapura Road, it was blocked, prompting the accused to ram into other vehicles in a desperate bid to escape.

The dramatic chase, spanning nearly 20 kilometres, saw the kidnappers weaving dangerously through villages and fields.

The pursuit ended horrifyingly near a village, where the Bolero rammed a herd of goats. The vehicle broke down soon after, forcing the accused to abandon it and flee on foot, leaving behind the terrified girl.

Police, alerted by villagers, then reached the scene and rescued the woman.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said the culprits have been identified based on the survivor's statement and that multiple teams are conducting raids to arrest them.

"A case has been registered against all three accused. Multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest them. The girl is now with her family," he said.

A similar video from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur had gone viral on social media last week, showing a 23-year-old woman being forcibly dragged away by a group of men and women while she was practising Garba.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, triggered panic among those present and led to widespread outrage online.

Witnesses said the woman had arrived in Mandsaur from Rajasthan with a young man and had been living in the area for the past few months. Sources revealed that she is already married, and her decision to live away from her family had angered her relatives.

On the night of the incident, her family members reached the Bhavsar Dharamshala, dragged her away in full public view, and reportedly flashed what appeared to be a pistol to threaten bystanders.

She was rescued two hours later, and seven people were arrested.