Devotees Visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Take Holy Dip On Ram Navami

Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning. Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "...I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."

Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Speaking on the arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Additional SP Madhuban Singh said, "People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made..."

Meanwhile, the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi was illuminated and beautifully decorated on the ninth day of Chaitra.

A devotee at the Jhandewalan Temple shared their experience, saying, "I offered prayers at the Jhandewalan temple for the first time and I am feeling very good and peaceful."

Another devotee expressed delight at the arrangements, stating, "The arrangements at the temple are very good, and Mata Rani is blessing all the devotees."

The morning Aarti was also held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on Ram Navami.

