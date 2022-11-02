Devendra Fadnavis's Wife Says 'No' To Security Perk From Husband's Office

Amruta Fadnavis's husband Devendra Fadnavis leads the home department.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis on Wednesday requested Mumbai Police to not send a traffic clearance pilot vehicle as part of her security upgrade cleared by the state's Home Department, led by her husband.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession, said though the traffic condition in Mumbai is "frustrating", things are likely to change for the better because of infrastructure development projects of the state government.

"I'm & wish to live like common citizen of #Mumbai I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle. Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I'm sure,with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief," she tweeted, tagging a report which said the state government recently allotted a 'traffic clearance vehicle' along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to her.

The upgrade to Y+ with escort category comes with security of an escort vehicle and five policemen round the clock. Such a vehicle performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing road traffic for the protectee during travel.

Apart from Ms Fadnavis, Mumbai Police has also decided to provide Y+ security cover to actor Salman Khan following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates. Salman Khan earlier had X category security.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given X-category security, which means they will have three security officers in shifts protecting them.

Recently, Mr Fadnavis department had cleared special Y+ security to all 41 MLAs and 10 Lok Sabha MPs of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena, which revolted against his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

While the protection to Mr Thackeray, his ally and veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar and their families was retained, many leaders of their coalition saw a downgraded or cancellation of their cover after the new government took charge.