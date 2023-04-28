Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Mauritius

Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius today.

During his visit, Mr Fadnavis also met representatives of Mauritian companies in an event organised by the Mauritius India Business Community.

He will also attend an event with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to sign agreements in the tourism sector.

Mr Fadnavis and Mr Jugnauth attended a cultural event organised by the Maharashtrian community in the island nation.

Tomorrow, the Deputy Chief Minister will meet members of the Maharashtrian community and also call on Mauritian President Prithvirajsing Roopun.

With inputs from PTI