'Politics, Nothing Else': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress On Farm Bills

Devendra Fadnavis said opposition parties were against bills just for the sake of politics (File)

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties at the Centre for opposing the farm sector bills that were passed in the Parliament.

He said the Congress's stand on the issue was nothing but "double standards" as it was "out of power".

Talking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, Mr Fadnavis said the opposition parties were against the bills just for the sake of politics.

"The same Congress had promised to introduce similar changes (in the laws) when it was in power. They are opposing it just for their politics and nothing else. In fact, not implementing these laws will be anti-farmer," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"Congress had even mentioned the same promises during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hence, its current stand is full of double standards," Mr Fadnavis said.

The Congress along with many other opposition parties has claimed that the new agriculture laws will harm the interest of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government. The Centre has asserted the bills will be beneficial for farmers and increase their income.

Various farmer groups have called for a nationwide shutdown on Friday against the three bills, which were passed by both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session and await presidential assent.

The three bills are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)