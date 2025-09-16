"When I First Met PM Modi In Nagpur, I Was Struck By...": Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shared how his first encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi left a "lasting impression" on him.

Writing on X, the BJP leader recalled, "When I first met Narendra Modi ji in Nagpur, I did not know that the moment would leave such a lasting impression on me. I was a young mayor then, eager to learn from the senior leaders of our party."

Fadnavis elaborated that the meeting took place during an Abhyaas Varg held at Reshimbagh, where he was serving as the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Nagpur, and had organised the event. "We had made arrangements for every guest. Proper rest houses were kept ready for all dignitaries," he said.

What struck him most was PM Modi's choice of accommodation. Instead of going for the designated rest house like other leaders, PM Modi "simply said he wanted to stay in the small room inside Reshimbagh meant for Sangh karyakartas."

PM Modi has deep-rooted ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), having joined the organisation as a young boy. By 1972, he had taken on the role of a full-time pracharak, immersing himself fully in the Sangh's activities.

Devendra Fadnavis said PM Modi's decision on the accommodation left a deep impression. "I was struck by that choice. It showed me his humility and his strong connection with the Sangh tradition. Throughout the event, he observed every detail and ensured that all the participants were comfortable," he said.

Fadnavis added, "That first meeting shaped my impression of him. I saw a leader who valued simplicity over luxury and service over status. That image of Narendra Modi ji has always remained with me."

The reflection comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. The milestone is being observed as part of "Seva Pakhwada 2025", a nationwide initiative launched by the BJP.

The campaign, which spans 15 days and concludes on October 2, will feature a series of public welfare activities across India.