Gave Evidence Of IPS Transfer Racket In Maharashtra To Home Secretary: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he has handed over to the Union Home Secretary all evidence regarding the alleged racket involving transfers of IPS and non-IPS officers of the Maharashtra Police.



Mr Fadnavis arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. He had sought time from the Union Home Secretary to meet him and hand over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and some documents pertaining to the alleged racket.



"I gave all evidence to the Union Home Secretary, in a sealed envelope. I have demanded a CBI inquiry. The Secretary assured me that he will look into it and the government will take appropriate action," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.



The former Maharashtra chief minister questioned, "Why was the matter brushed under the carpet? Why did the state government do nothing? Whom did they want to protect?"