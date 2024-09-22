Detonators, Gas Cylinder Found On Rail Tracks In UP, Madhya Pradesh

Senior officials are probing the incident

At least 10 detonators were found on a railway track in an attempt to blow up the train carrying Army personnel in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, officials said today.

The incident took place near the Sagphata railway station when the army's special train was travelling from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka on Wednesday.

As the train passed over the detonators, the driver became alert due to an explosion and promptly stopped the train. He then informed the station master. No one was injured in the incident.

Senior officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), railways, and local police are probing the incident.

Gas Cylinder Found On Railway Track In UP

Earlier today, an empty gas cylinder was found on the tracks near the Prempur railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The goods train loco pilot had to apply emergency brakes to stop the train.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Prayagraj from Kanpur.

"It was found that the cylinder was of five-kilogram capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated," the police said.

This was the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month. On September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The train had hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt.