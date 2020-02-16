Determination, Dedication Helped Arvind Kejriwal Win: NCP's Nawab Malik

People of Delhi have shown their faith in Arvind Kejriwal, says NCP leader Nawab Malik. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik today said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's determination and dedication towards work made him and his party win the Assembly elections in Delhi by a huge margin.

"Arvind Kejriwal's re-election is the result of his determination and dedication towards his work. I congratulate him for the win," Mr Malik said.

The NCP leader appreciated Mr Kejriwal's work done in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third term this morning.

The AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, five more than its tally of three in 2015.

"He has done a good job. People of Delhi have shown their faith in him. We are hopeful he will continue with his work for the development of Delhi and its people," Mr Malik said.