Despite Threat, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Didn't Dismiss DMK Regime: MK Stalin

In a statement issued, MK Stalin said despite the pressure and threat to his government, Mr Vajpayee as the then Prime Minister, did not succumb and dismiss the DMK government in the state.

All India | | Updated: August 17, 2018 04:41 IST
MK Stalin condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File)

Chennai: 

Condoling the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, DMK Working President MK Stalin said the late leader did not dismiss the DMK government in Tamil Nadu despite the threat to the BJP-led Central government.

He also said Mr Vajpayee, a close friend of late DMK President M. Karunanidhi, set up the Cauvery River Water Commission at the latter's request as per the interim order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.
 

