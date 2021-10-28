Designer Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra Ad Triggers Backlash

Sabyasachi was also slammed for "demeaning something as scared as the mangalsutra". (File photo)

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee received a lot of backlash on social media over his latest jewellery ad campaign that features same-sex and heterosexual couples wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra, which is a part of the designer's intimate jewellery collection. Some photos in the campaign - titled Intimate Fine Jewellery - feature models in intimate apparel wearing a mangalsutra, which is a piece of jewellery worn by Indian women around their necks after their wedding.

The ad campaign did not go well with a section of social media with several users expressing their dissatisfaction and accusing the designer of hurting religious sentiments.

"What are you exactly advertising? No one will wear this jewellery now coz you have shown the world the if I wear that jewellery I must be some cheapo! please take care of your campaigns (sic)," a user wrote on Instagram comments section.

Bizarre #Sabyasachi. He just gave an open invitation for getting himself trolled big time ! The ad agencies are going overboard to hurt public sentiments …get additional publicity for the product by creating some kind of controversy! This is the plan..ppl ! Don't succumb ! - Wg Cdr Gitika Jasrotia (R) ???????? (@gitika9) October 28, 2021

"May be the person who is financing #Sabyasachi work -believes in nudity ! Such filthy Ads depicts ' mazboori 'of it's maker , nothing else . Shameful," another comment read.

The designer was also slammed for "demeaning something as scared as the mangalsutra"

Mangalsutra looks like this #Sabyasachi



It's not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicates the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other. pic.twitter.com/HB3r4Aa4A4 - Sheetal Chopra ???????? (@SheetalPronamo) October 27, 2021

The Kolkata-based courtier did receive support from a section of the internet.

So the latest target of the Hindutva hate brigade is designer #Sabyasachi & his eponymous #brand..!



They have zeroed in on one in a series of ads for a new jewellery line & are apoplectic about it..



Because if it wasn't for this ad, they'd have totally shopped #Sabyasachi... - Roopali Srivastava (@RoopaliSriv) October 28, 2021

#Sabyasachi , this designer guy has everyone's attention now! Doesn't matter if this ad is pretty deplorable — Shiv Kumar Sinha (@ShivKum88936191) October 28, 2021

This is not the first time Sabyasachi Mukherjee, considered among India's top designers, has been trolled on social media.

In August, the Kolkata-based courtier had to put out an official statement after his collection launched online was fully "sold out" in India and global markets earning flak of netizens for not being able to get their hands at the range.

"It's why I designed an extensive range, so everyone could get something. this would also mean giving unlimited access to our Bengal Tiger logo, something that we hold very close to us, it's almost sacred. A lot of marketing folks would consider this strategy harakiri for a luxury brand, but I believe that sustainable success never comes from the mind, always from the heart," Sabyasachi wrote.

Days ago, on October 19, Indian clothing brand Fabindia withdrew an advertisement for a clothing collection - called 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' - after senior BJP leaders accused it of 'defacing' Diwali by linking the festival to an Urdu term.