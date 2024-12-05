Deregulation To Be Big Theme Of Economic Survey 2024-25: Chief Economic Advisor

The Economic Survey is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on January 31. (File)

Deregulation will be the big theme for the upcoming Economic Survey 2024-25 with an aim to push job creation and increase female workforce participation, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

"We touched upon it quite a bit in the economic survey in July and that is going to be the big theme. Deregulation or letting go is the big theme for the coming economic survey as well," Mr Nageswaran said.

To bridge the gender divide as well as push job creation, policy can do more in terms of deregulation.

For example, the number of occupations that are restricted for women in different states, if you add them up, comes to 118 restrictions. These occupations are deemed risky for women to participate, Mr Nageswaran said.

"If you want to increase female workforce participation then the focus has to be on the plumbing of deregulation has to happen in state and local governance," he said at the Assocham Bharat@100 summit.

The Economic Survey is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on January 31.

