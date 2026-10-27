Deputy Bank Manager Loses Rs 1.25 Lakh After Clicking Job Offer Link

A deputy branch manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank was allegedly duped of around Rs 1.25 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Rajasthan's Alwar city after being lured with a fake job offer.

The fraudsters reportedly sent him a message related to a job opportunity along with a link, and money was later deducted from his credit card after he clicked on it.

The victim, Rahul Agrawal, works as a deputy branch manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank. In his complaint to police, he said he received a message on his mobile phone regarding a job offer. He clicked on the link provided in the message to obtain information related to the job.

After clicking on the link, around Rs 1.25 lakh was deducted from his credit card, he told police.

Rahul Agrawal came to know about the cyber fraud on Sunday evening. He then decided to file a complaint with the police.

On Monday, he visited the Kotwali police station in Alwar and lodged a report detailing the entire incident.

Following the complaint, police began an investigation into the case. Officials are trying to determine how the fraud was carried out and identify the persons involved in the crime.

An online complaint related to cyber fraud has also been registered.

Kotwali police station in-charge Dinesh Chand Sharma said that an online cyber fraud complaint had been filed and the matter was being investigated.

Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed, he said.

(With inputs from Mudit Kumar)