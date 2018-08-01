Deport Rohingyas, Bangladesh Infiltrators: Manoj Tiwari To Rajnath Singh

Manoj Tiwari said that with the involvement of few officials they have got the Aadhaar and ration cards, which should be investigated

All India | | Updated: August 01, 2018 20:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deport Rohingyas, Bangladesh Infiltrators: Manoj Tiwari To Rajnath Singh

Manoj Tiwari said thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people are living in Delhi illegally (File)

New Delhi: 

Delhi BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to identify the Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi infiltrators residing in the national capital illegally and deport them back to their countries.

In his letter to the Home Minister, the BJP lawmaker from northeast Delhi constituency said, "Thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators are residing in Delhi illegally."

He said that with the involvement of few officials they have got the Aadhaar and ration cards, which should be investigated.

"Many a times, these people have been found involved in criminal activities across the country. On many occasions in Delhi their presence have threatened the law and order situation," the Delhi BJP Chief said.

Praising Rajnath Singh's statement in the Lok Sabha over the infiltrators issue, Mr Tiwari said, "We request you to take the same step towards these foreign intruders which is being followed in other parts of the country.

"They should be identified and deported back to their countries," Mr Tiwari demanded.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's remarks came three days after over 40 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants have been excluded from Assam's draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on Monday, sparking concerns about their future and triggering a nationwide political row.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manoj TiwariAadhaarBJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................