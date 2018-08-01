Deport Rohingyas, Bangladesh Infiltrators: Manoj Tiwari To Rajnath Singh

Manoj Tiwari said thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people are living in Delhi illegally (File)

Delhi BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to identify the Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi infiltrators residing in the national capital illegally and deport them back to their countries.

In his letter to the Home Minister, the BJP lawmaker from northeast Delhi constituency said, "Thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators are residing in Delhi illegally."

He said that with the involvement of few officials they have got the Aadhaar and ration cards, which should be investigated.

"Many a times, these people have been found involved in criminal activities across the country. On many occasions in Delhi their presence have threatened the law and order situation," the Delhi BJP Chief said.

Praising Rajnath Singh's statement in the Lok Sabha over the infiltrators issue, Mr Tiwari said, "We request you to take the same step towards these foreign intruders which is being followed in other parts of the country.

"They should be identified and deported back to their countries," Mr Tiwari demanded.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's remarks came three days after over 40 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants have been excluded from Assam's draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on Monday, sparking concerns about their future and triggering a nationwide political row.